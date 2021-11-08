Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NYSE:MAA opened at $202.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

