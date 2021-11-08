Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $116.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

