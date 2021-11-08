Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Price Target at GBX 532

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532 ($6.95).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 475.45 ($6.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.80. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 262.50 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

