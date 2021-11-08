PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $11.43 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

