BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

BP has decreased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

