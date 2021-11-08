Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

