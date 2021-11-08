Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NMRK opened at $16.34 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

