Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.57.
ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
