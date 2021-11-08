Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.57.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

