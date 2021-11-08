Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%.

NYSE UI opened at $308.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.12. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $216.06 and a 12-month high of $401.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

