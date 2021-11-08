Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $263.32 million and $9.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,104,288 coins and its circulating supply is 132,983,391 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.