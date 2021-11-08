YIELD App (YLD) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $48.00 million and $574,119.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00232942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

