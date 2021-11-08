Fireball (FIRE) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $187,842.64 and $543.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00014472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00098638 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,681 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

