Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $94,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Textron by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 1,910.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

