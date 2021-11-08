Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,319 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $88,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $123.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

