Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Allegion worth $98,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,508 shares of company stock worth $1,558,515 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.