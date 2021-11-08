Bank of America Corp DE Has $92.59 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,567 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 262,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Citrix Systems worth $92,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 365.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,511 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

