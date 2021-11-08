GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 736.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

GATX stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

