Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 116.5% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.