Amalgamated Bank Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 261.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Itron worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.