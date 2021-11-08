Amalgamated Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.