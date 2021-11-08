Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,632,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

