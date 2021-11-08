Amalgamated Bank Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

