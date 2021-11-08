Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

FIVN opened at $147.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.