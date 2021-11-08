Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

