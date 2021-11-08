The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 205.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

