The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of The Macerich worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

