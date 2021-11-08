UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Middleby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $185.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $196.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

