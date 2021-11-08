UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

