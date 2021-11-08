UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of argenx worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $320.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $246.02 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

