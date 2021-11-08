Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,651.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,631.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,406.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,306.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.