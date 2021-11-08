Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

11/5/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

10/13/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

