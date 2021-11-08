Ramaco Resources’ (METC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of METC stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $678.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

