Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $437.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $437.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.14 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.40 and a 200 day moving average of $441.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.