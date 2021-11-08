AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

Shares of AVB opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,144,829,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

