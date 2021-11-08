Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $93.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.51. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

