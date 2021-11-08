UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 101,416 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,056 shares of company stock worth $46,726,456. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.64 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

