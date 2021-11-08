Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,492 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,994 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE KN opened at $21.20 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.