Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,690 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

