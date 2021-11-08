First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

