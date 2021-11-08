Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 119,352 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 290.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,352 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

