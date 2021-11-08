California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,277.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.