Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.