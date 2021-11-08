iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,515,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.83. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

