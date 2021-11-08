Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,890 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

