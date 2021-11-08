Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.