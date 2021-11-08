Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

