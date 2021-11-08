Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,948 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 81.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.49. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

