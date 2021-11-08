Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 12,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after buying an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.02 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.