American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.