Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $267.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.58. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

